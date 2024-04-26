Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of CP opened at $82.09 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17,083.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 313,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

