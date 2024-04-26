Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Atrion Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $398.97 on Monday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $630.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

