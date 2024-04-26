Bank of New Hampshire Has $10.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.91. 171,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

