Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $123.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $805.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barrett Business Services
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.