Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $123.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $805.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.