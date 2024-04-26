Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Beam Global stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Beam Global has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

