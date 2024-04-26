BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $175.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.52.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

AXP opened at $237.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.85. The company has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,920 shares of company stock worth $45,804,652. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

