BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

EFX stock opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.44 and a 1 year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.5956552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

