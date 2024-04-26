BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Hovde Group from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

BOK Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

