BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at DA Davidson

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 126,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BOK Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

