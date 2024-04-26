BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NYSE BWA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

