Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) PT Lowered to $19.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOWL. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 193,801 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bowlero by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,217,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

