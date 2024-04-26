Brokerages Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target at $70.40

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -29.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

