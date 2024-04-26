Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $28.31

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,619,000 after buying an additional 260,154 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after buying an additional 524,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

