Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Target Price at $28.31

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.31.
Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.20.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
