Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) PT at $9.40

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

SunOpta stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $8,743,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 650,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 614,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

