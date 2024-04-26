Canaccord Genuity Group Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGD. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.1355088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

