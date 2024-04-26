CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.42.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

CarMax stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.