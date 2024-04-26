CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

