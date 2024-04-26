Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

