Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. Celsius has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,319 shares of company stock worth $43,575,475. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.