Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,828,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,133,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,206,150.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,164,350.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.97. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

