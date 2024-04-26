Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74, reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.46%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $3,116.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,768.64 and a 12 month high of $3,145.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,811.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,416.65.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,340.00 price objective (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,057.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

