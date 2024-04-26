Chubb Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.32 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $245.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

