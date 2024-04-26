Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $129.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

