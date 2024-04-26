CIBC Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.65. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

