CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$30.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$25.82 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$15.41 and a one year high of C$26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

