Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

