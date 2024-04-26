Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 925 ($11.43) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JDW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

JDW stock opened at GBX 723 ($8.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.50 ($10.65). The stock has a market cap of £893.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,259.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 761.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 751.86.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

