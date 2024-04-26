Citigroup Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $33.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $58,433,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $27,622,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Endava by 156.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Endava by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

