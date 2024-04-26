Citigroup Trims Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Target Price to $162.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $166.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE:YUM opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

