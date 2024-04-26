Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

