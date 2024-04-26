Comparing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84% AMERISAFE 20.24% 17.19% 4.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and AMERISAFE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 1.62 $85.98 million $2.24 16.05 AMERISAFE $306.85 million 2.86 $62.11 million $3.23 14.19

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 AMERISAFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.