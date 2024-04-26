Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.82.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

SLF stock opened at C$70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$72.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.57. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$18.68 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

