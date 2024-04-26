CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

