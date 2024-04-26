Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.92.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

