Datadog’s (DDOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.70.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $125.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,497,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

