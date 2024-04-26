Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) vs. Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dominari and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominari and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $2.04 million 7.85 -$22.88 million ($4.44) -0.61 Siebert Financial $50.10 million 1.59 -$1.99 million $0.16 12.56

Siebert Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siebert Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -37.80% -34.85% Siebert Financial 8.97% 11.25% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

Dominari has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siebert Financial beats Dominari on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. The company has 12 branch offices in the United States. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. Siebert Financial Corp. was formerly a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.

