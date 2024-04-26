Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $597.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

