EastGroup Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.25. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

