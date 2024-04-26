Eight Capital Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.27.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.08. The stock has a market cap of C$41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

