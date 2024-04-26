Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.677 per share by the pipeline company on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 122.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.1%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.