Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 70.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

