Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
