Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.