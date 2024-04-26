EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

