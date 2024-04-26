Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of EVO stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Evotec has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

