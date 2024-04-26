ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Cut to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 523.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.