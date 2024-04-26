Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.39 and last traded at $120.44. 3,502,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,013,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62. The firm has a market cap of $480.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

