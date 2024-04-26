Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $109.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $80,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 341,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

