Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

