First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FRME opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 61.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 13.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 41.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Merchants by 82.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

