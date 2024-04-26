FirstService (TSE:FSV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.04), reports. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion.

FirstService Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$207.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$214.54. The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$186.43 and a twelve month high of C$231.73.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

About FirstService

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total transaction of C$1,115,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$1,115,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen purchased 7,400 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$223.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,657,304.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

